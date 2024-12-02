University of Calgary researchers preserving future fertility

For the first time, University of Calgary researchers say patients facing cancer treatments that may affect their fertility will have the possibility of joining a program aimed at preserving their ability to reproduce.

The ovarian tissue cryopreservation (OTC) program involves removing a portion or the whole ovary from the patient before the cancer treatment begins.

Once its out, steps are taken to save the tissue.

"The tissue is cryopreserved using a technique called slow-freezing or vitrification so that it may be reimplanted at a future date," said the U of C in a news release.

Family shares importance of OTC program

One father, identified by the study only as Ryan, drew on his own fertility struggle when exploring this option for his daughter.

When he was a boy, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and underwent two years of chemotherapy.

Ryan was cancer free for a period before it came back and was localized to his testicles.

"The radiation treatments were effective in stopping the cancer and saving Ryan's life, but he couldn't preserve his fertility," said the U of C.

Years later, his wife conceived through invitro fertilization with donor sperm.

Preserving daughter's fertility

Ryan explained his daughter Michelle was nine years old when they learned she had the same rare gene mutation which led to her mother's fatal cancer diagnosis.

"We knew the only way to prevent this aggressive cancer was preventative surgery," said Ryan.

Under regular circumstances, the surgery would have ended the possibility of Michelle ever having children of her own, but with OTC, that aspect of her life was preserved.

"Thanks to Dr. Shu Foong, MD, clinical assistant professor, Cumming School of Medicine, I could also offer Michelle an opportunity to make her own decision about having her own children when she's ready."

Several families exploring OTC

Forty families per year could be interested in accessing OTC, but currently Alberta Health does not cover it.

"In terms of cancer, survival in the pediatric population in Canada is approaching 90 per cent," said Dr. Sarah McQuillan, clinical associate professor, and program director for the Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology Fellowship.

"Reproductive potential in the future is so important because it gives them hope for a future 10, 20, 30 years down the road, and that they will be able to build their own family with their own biological children if they would desire that in the future."

The OTC program is also a conversation Dr. Gregory Guilcher, another one of the doctors with the study, is having with many families, not just those diagnosed with cancer.

"We do bone marrow transplants not only for children with cancer, but children and young people with non-malignant conditions, like serious blood disorders such as sickle cell disease or thalassemia," he said.

"These young patients require chemotherapy or radiation as part of the bone marrow transplant procedure, which can compromise fertility."

The hope is that Alberta Health will recognize the value of OTC and offer coverage for the procedure.