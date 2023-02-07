University of Lethbridge welcomes incoming president and vice-chancellor

Students, faculty and staff at the University of Lethbridge got the chance meet their incoming president and vice chancellor on Tuesday at a welcome ceremony.

Though Digvir Jayas won't be taking over the roles until July 1, he wanted to get a feel for the campus and community.

"The University of Lethbridge is a great place and it certainly values the students, values the staff and values the faculty members," Jayas said while speaking at the ceremony at the Science Commons Atrium.

"We want to work as a team to take the University of Lethbridge to greater heights."

Jayas comes from the University of Manitoba where he served as the school's vice-president (research and international) for the past 12 years.

Jayas, a former Tier I Canada Research Chair in Stored-Grain Ecosystems, was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2018 for his "advancements to agricultural practices worldwide, and for his promotion of academic and scientific research in Canada."

He says he's looking forward to helping the U of L make more of an impact in the agriculture sector.

"In my view, and this is just my first impression, that the agri-food industry presented here, I think we're not utilizing to a great extent," he said. "So certainly I think engaging them is worth exploring."

Jayas will be the school's seventh president and vice-chancellor, taking over the role from Mike Mahon, who led the school since 2010.

University of Lethbridge Board of Governors Chair Dean Gallimore says Jayas fit the mold perfectly when they were searching for Mahon's replacement.

"He's had tremendous administrative experience as the vice-president research and internationalization at the University of Manitoba, and he's a good fellow."

"He listens to you, he wants to collaborate and he wants you to be successful," Gallimore said. "All around, many, many reasons we're happy to have him here."

Jayas says he looks forward to what the future holds when it comes time to take office at ULethbridge.

"I want to engage the academic community, students, alumni and external community to help develop the vision I have for the school."

Jayas will remain in town over the next week with his family, continuing his tour of the university.

The, he will be work with a transition team to get ready to take on his new role.