'Unusually low': New survey shows decline in Mayor Jyoti Gondek's early approval rating
A new survey by ThinkHQ Public Affairs suggests a majority of Calgarians don't approve of Mayor Jyoti Gondek's performance to date.
According to the survey, just 38 per cent say they approve of Gondek's performance since taking office five months ago, while 53 per cent say they disapprove.
Nine per cent of respondents say they are unsure of how they feel about her performance as mayor thus far.
Such low approval ratings stand out as an anomaly compared to previous ratings of Calgary mayors and there is generally a 'honeymoon phase' for elected officials in the first few months after assuming their role.
In the early days of Dave Bronconnier's tenure as mayor of Calgary, 75 per cent of Calgarians said they approved of the work he had done.
Naheed Nenshi saw staggering support with 86 per cent approval early in his first term as the city's mayor.
"The first five months of Gondek’s administration have been eventful, but perhaps not in the way a new mayor would want," said ThinkHQ Public Affairs' president Marc Henry.
"The arena deal fell apart with the Flames, protests in the beltline, a (nearly) four per cent tax increase when it was supposed to be zero, etc. There are certainly circumstances outside of the mayor's control, but others are entirely of her own making."
In the 2021 muncipal election, Gondek received slightly more than 45 per cent of the 390,383 votes cast for mayor.
Individual city councillors received roughly 45 per cent support from their constituents, while 31 per cent disapprove and 24 per cent of voters are unsure about the work that has been done.
"It’s also unusual for councillors to have better approval ratings than the mayor, particularly with a council where two-thirds are newcomers," said Henry. "This could be a challenge for Gondek going forward."
The online survey was conducted between March 14 - 21 and heard from 1,101 Calgarians from a random stratified sample of panelists. ThinkHQ says the survey has a 2.9 per cent margin of error 19 times out of 20.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Very warm weather in Calgary by Wednesday, but with a chance of showers
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oil and gas sector emissions need to be cut two-fifths by 2030, new climate plan says
A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.
Mounties charge Oblate priest after Inuit delegates ask Pope to intervene
Mounties have laid a new charge against a Roman Catholic priest who has previously avoided trial for multiple allegations of sexual abuse linked to his time in Nunavut.
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
Russia's military announced Tuesday it will 'fundamentally' scale back operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as talks brought a possible deal to end the grinding war into view.
Queen Elizabeth II shrugs off health issues in attending Philip service
Queen Elizabeth II shrugged off recent health issues to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, entering the cavernous church through a side door to shorten the distance to her seat.
CTV News in Rome | Vatican insider expects residential school apology in Canada
Author and longtime Vatican correspondent Gerard O'Connell expects Pope Francis will want to be in Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
Ontario reports significant jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, nine new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 790 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 165 patients in intensive care.
These Canadian companies are cutting ties with Russia over invasion of Ukraine
A number of Canadian companies, including Canada Goose and Canadian Tire, have suspended or moved to withdrawal from Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine vows 'immediate investigation' over alleged video of Russian prisoners being shot in legs
Ukraine is promising an 'immediate investigation' over an unverified video that allegedly shows Russian prisoners of war being shot in the legs.
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
Edmonton
-
'We were lucky to get on this flight': Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton on donated plane
Dozens of Ukrainians who fled the war in their home country arrived in Edmonton Monday night.
-
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
Russia's military announced Tuesday it will 'fundamentally' scale back operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as talks brought a possible deal to end the grinding war into view.
-
'Creative way to make a point': Alberta premier defends using Will Smith slap meme
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is defending the use of a meme from the Oscars as a contemporary way to draw attention to what he considers failing green energy policies.
Vancouver
-
Prime minister's B.C. visit to be met with anti-mandate protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in British Columbia for a multi-day visit, which includes a number of speaking engagements.
-
When do cherry blossoms bloom? B.C. contest aims to predict the peak
A contest organized by a B.C. university that aimed to predict peak bloom of the beloved cherry blossom drew dozens of participants from four continents.
-
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
Russia's military announced Tuesday it will 'fundamentally' scale back operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as talks brought a possible deal to end the grinding war into view.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government tables first spring budget today
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives are to present their first budget today since taking office, and the government has signalled it will be in deficit.
-
Person found dead, home destroyed by fire in Annapolis Valley
One person is dead following a house fire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley. Kentville Fire Chief Scott Hamilton says crews responded to a mobile home on Brook Street in North Kentville around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
-
N.B. man injured in Russian attack in Ukraine returns home, warns against fighting
A New Brunswick man who was injured when Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian military base two weeks ago has returned home and is warning foreign fighters to stay away from the war.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Comox Valley teen biathlete wins gold at nationals
A Comox Valley teenager has already racked up some impressive credentials following appearances at both the Canadian national and world biathlon competitions in March.
-
Concerns arise about ambulance services in Sooke, B.C.
Community members say an empty ambulance hall is a far too common sight as paramedics are called to emergencies in larger communities.
-
Cooling-off period won't ease B.C.'s real estate affordability crunch, says expert
Homebuyers in British Columbia will soon be protected by provincial regulations that include a cooling-off period that allows time to back out of a real estate agreement, the provincial finance minister says.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports significant jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, nine new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 790 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 165 patients in intensive care.
-
Toronto Zoo closes aviaries as 'highly pathogenic' strain of bird flu spreads across country
The Toronto Zoo has closed its aviaries to protect its birds from a 'highly pathogenic strain of avian flu,' the facility confirmed Tuesday.
-
Ontario to permanently set speed limits on some highway sections at 110 km/h
Ontario is set to announce today that speed limits of 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways are here to stay.
Montreal
-
Quebec unveils major plan to reform health-care system ahead of election
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube unveiled a major plan to reform the province's health-care system.
-
Quebec health-care system overhaul gets mixed reaction
Reaction to the Quebec government's major revamp of the province's health-care system came quickly and mixed with some concerned about privatization being favoured, while other groups appreciating a focus on healthy living.
-
Quebec reports spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers and deaths
Quebec saw another spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with an increase of 38 patients in the province's hospitals, including 10 more ICU patients.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
-
Driver killed in Petawawa, Ont. crash
One person is dead after their vehicle left the roadway, rolled and caught fire in Petawawa Tuesday morning.
-
Oil and gas sector emissions need to be cut two-fifths by 2030, new climate plan says
A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.
Kitchener
-
Highway 7 closed in Rockwood for house fire
A portion of Highway 7 from Cobblestone Place to George Street in Rockwood has been closed as emergency crews fight a house fire.
-
Internet and telephone voting coming to Township of Woolwich
The Township of Woolwich has unanimously backed a plan to include internet and telephone voting as options in the 2022 municipal election.
-
‘Our hearts are broken’: Cambridge teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to 2020 shooting
19-year-old Alex Resendes admits he accidentally shot and killed his friend Mark Chaves.
Saskatoon
-
Masking requirement to end at city facilities but not for Saskatoon buses
City council has voted to end mandatory masking at municipal facilities, but masks will still be required on Saskatoon buses.
-
Saskatoon officer fires weapon after suspect allegedly points gun at police
A Saskatoon police officer fired a service weapon at a suspect on Saturday following an attempted traffic stop in the city's Confederation neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show downward COVID-19 trend
New data from a research team shows a drop in coronavirus levels.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury man wins $100K in lottery add-on
A 64-year-old retiree from Greater Sudbury has won $100,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
-
Two northerners honoured for service to veterans
Two northeastern Ontario residents have received recognition for their volunteer work to honour Canada's veterans.
-
Ontario reports significant jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, nine new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 790 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 165 patients in intensive care.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP to discuss multi-year operation focused on illicit drugs and guns
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP will be providing information on Tuesday on Project Divergent -- an operation focused on illicit drugs and guns.
-
Manitoba settlement agencies want federal supports extended to Ukrainians arriving in Canada
Manitoba settlement service providers have joined national calls for the federal government to extend supports to Ukrainians arriving in Canada.
-
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
Russia's military announced Tuesday it will 'fundamentally' scale back operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as talks brought a possible deal to end the grinding war into view.
Regina
-
Sask. health care capacity could limit additional surgeries funded by feds
The federal government is offering Saskatchewan an unexpected $60 million to help clear the backlog of surgeries.
-
Nuclear power in Sask.: What is a small modular reactor?
With the release of a strategic plan to explore the use of small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology in Saskatchewan, exactly what is an SMR and why is it being looked at?
-
#JustCurious Does Regina have any air raid sirens?
A few of our viewers were #JustCurious if Regina has any air raid sirens. Here's the answer.