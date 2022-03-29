'Unusually low': New survey shows decline in Mayor Jyoti Gondek's early approval rating

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62

Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina