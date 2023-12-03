CALGARY
Calgary

    • Uproar erupts over CCSD administration changing school hours

    ATA local 55 which represents Calgary Catholic school district teachers says it has been lobbying for more professional development time but says it was not consulted on the calendar change.

    Reaction has been swift to a story CTV reported on Thursday about plans by the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) to change classroom hours one day a week.

    A petition launched Friday has already reached 2,200 signatures.

    It asks the Calgary Catholic School District to re-evaluate a plan to have school start later one day a week in September.

    Classes will begin at either 11 a.m. or noon, depending on the school and its current start times on either Monday or Wednesdays.

    The day hasn't been decided yet.

    It's being done to give teachers more professional development time.

    Students will still have to put in the same number of hours of school time each week.

    An online consultation process ends Dec.11th.

    The finalized calendar for next school year will be posted in January, 2024.

    You can find a link to the petition here.

