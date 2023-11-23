Uprooted shares stories of women who are newcomers to Canada

The news is full of stories about newcomers arriving in Calgary from every corner of the planet. Now, a Calgary theatre company is taking the stories of some of those newcomer women and turning them into a show.

Calgary's Handsome Alice Theatre is presenting Uprooted on Friday and Saturday at the Joyce Doolittle Theatre in the Pumphouse.

Expect to shed a few tears as a quartet of newcomers share stories about their struggles starting over in Canada.

"Uprooted is a remarkable production that beautifully captures the essence of the newcomer experience," said Handsome Alice artistic director Meg Farhall, in a media release. "Through powerful storytelling, this thought-provoking show not only builds bridges of understanding, but also empowers participants to embrace their unique journeys.

"Uprooted is a must-see," she added, "for anyone seeking a deeper appreciation of the challenges and triumphs faced by new Canadians. Prepare to be moved and inspired."

https://t.co/Lo2HHcsYmy Looking for volunteers for Uprooted! — Handsome Alice Theatre (@Handsome_Alice) November 20, 2023

The show came about through conversations with newcomer artists looking for opportunities to connect with the local arts community.

Uprooted features Snizhana Bora, Antares Ramirez, Mariana Romero and Invanna Soler. It's directed by Geraldine Fuenmayor.

For more about Handsome Alice, go here.