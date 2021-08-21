CALGARY -- A debate over whether private businesses should ask for proof of vaccination before allowing access to Albertans is raging on.

Hospitalization numbers in the province ticked up this week, and they continued to reveal a trend: those who are fully vaccinated have far less risk of severe outcomes due to COVID-19.

As immunization numbers stall and the Delta variant impacts more residents, some in the province want an added layer of protection. They say that could come in the form of vaccination proof for admission to services.

"We're in the process of wrestling through the question now of whether or not vaccinations will be mandatory," Knox United Church Reverend Doctor Greg Glatz said. "Part of being a sanctuary, part of being a refuge, is being safe. The vaccination is a way to be safe."

The church is still primarily online, but when in-person worship resumes in mid-September, Glatz says it could ask for proof of vaccination from its congregation.

He says he's well aware of the impact that could have.

"While we are progressive in our theology, we attract people from a broad range of perspectives," Glatz said. "So we are trying to have that dialogue between different perspectives."

While Knox United hasn't yet made a decision, others have.

About 50 people gathered in Calgary's Tomkins Park to speak out against the potential of vaccine passports Saturday night.

They believe the move would take away some of their freedoms. Many at the rally held anti-vaccination signs and spoke of government overreach.

In Quebec, digital vaccine certifications will be required to enter some non-essential services starting in September. It will be used to allow access to events like festivals, and some restaurants, bars and gyms. The passport will store vaccine information that can be accessed through a QR code.

Large companies like Live Nation and MLSE announced this week they will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at all of their events.

And the issue is already following candidates along the federal election campaign trail.

Alberta's premier made his views clear in July.

“We've been very clear from the beginning that we will not facilitate or accept vaccine passports," Jason Kenney said. "I believe that they would, in principle, contravene the Health Information Act and also possibly the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. These folks who are concerned about mandatory vaccines have nothing to be concerned about."

Legal experts say that if done correctly, vaccine passports do not violate privacy laws.