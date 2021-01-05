CALGARY -- Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health say that a mere 0.3 per cent of vials have been wasted in Alberta so far during the COVID-19 vaccination process.

The province says a typical immunization process sees wastage of around six per cent.

"Early on in planning for immunization, Alberta Health Services was asked to devise a strategy to ensure that the risk of vaccine wastage was minimized," read the joint statement released by Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw Tuesday morning .

"We are also exploring ways to further reduce wastage."

There has been no wastage significant enough to impact immunization numbers. To date, 86 doses of the 26,216 doses administered have been considered wasted - only 0.3% per cent. For context, influenza vaccine annual wastage is usually between one and six per cent. — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) January 5, 2021

Hinshaw and Shandro say that doses are thawed and prepared according to pre-scheduled appointments.

"If a scenario arises where staff have no booked appointments left but there are thawed doses available, those administering the vaccines are able to vaccinate each other," the statement read.

"The vaccine cannot be refrozen or put in a fridge."

Shandro also tweeted out on Tuesday that details surrounding pharmacists being part of the vaccine rollout will be made public in the coming weeks. He says they will be an integral part of vaccinating Albertans.

As of Sunday, 22,861 people have been vaccinated in the province, from more than 46,000 doses.