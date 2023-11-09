Valour Canada program teaches Calgary students Canadian military history

More than 1,000 Calgary students are receiving an immersive experience in Canadian military history this month, thanks to a program designed by Valour Canada and The Field of Crosses.

Throughout the first 11 days of the month, different school classes receive guided tours through the Field of Crosses on Memorial Drive.

They also learn about Vimy Ridge and have an opportunity to handle artifacts.

Field of Crosses are 3,500 crosses erected in a park along Memorial Drive that pay respect to the thousands of southern Albertans who died in war.

In a separate part of the park, there are an additional 120 unique crosses that honour the 120,000 Canadians who lost their lives fighting for Canada.

The Field of Crosses is illuminated 24 hours a day. Canadian veterans, along with hundreds of volunteers, assist in cleaning the crosses, installing the bases, and erecting, taking down and storing the crosses.