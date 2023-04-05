Vancouver's the show-stealer, not Edmonton: Project Calgary regarding arena replacement plans
As discussion continues around the future of the aging Saddledome, one group says having a new arena comparable to Edmonton's Rogers Place isn't necessarily going to improve Calgary's music scene.
The urban advocacy group Project Calgary is challenging a commonly held belief that many concerts and arena tours skip Calgary in favour of Edmonton, saying Vancouver is the bigger draw for major acts.
"Even if we had the state-of-the-art arena, no doubt more modern and better than the Saddledome, the acts would still not come here," said Peter Oliver, volunteer with Project Calgary.
The group compared tour calendars for arenas in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver between April and November of this year.
It found 18 shows at Rogers Place in Edmonton and 18 shows between the Scotiabank Saddledome, Grey Eagle Resort and Casino and Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, while Vancouver's Rogers Arena booked 27 artists – many not having tour dates in either Calgary or Edmonton.
Sam Smith, John Mayer, Lionel Ritchie and Peter Gabriel are just some of the artists flying over Alberta in 2023.
Oliver says the economic justification to replace the Saddledome to attract more performances that would otherwise be lost to Edmonton is weakened, because ultimately, Vancouver is the dominant venue of choice for major artists on stadium tours.
"We would virtually see no new tour acts or gigs in Calgary," he said.
"What it comes down to is market size."
SKIPPING CALGARY FOR EDMONTON
However, some Calgarians tell CTV News they have recent experience of travelling to Edmonton for arena shows that didn't visit Calgary.
"In 2019, I went to see Ariana Grande in Edmonton. It was a three-hour drive and I came home at 3 a.m. and I just really wish that she came to Calgary because I'm a big fan," said Mehr Saini.
"I honestly think it’s just because of the arena. A lot of artists don't like the dome shape of the arena here."
Franz Swinton saw U2 in Edmonton on a recent tour that didn't include Calgary.
He says a new arena would compliment Calgary's expanding events district and would ultimately benefit the music scene.
"The city has the right idea of what we are doing to attract tourism, to attract that type of business clientele here, but our arena needs to reflect the same as well," he said.
Kasey Little is originally from the U.K. and says his favourite artists rarely come to this country, let alone his new home province.
"It's Toronto or Vancouver," he said.
"It's frustrating but we're right in the middle, aren't we?"
Music industry experts say the arena tours aren't as profitable for major international artists, and tours are designed with fewer stops at larger venues in more populated locales.
"It's really tough when you're trying to play to 20,000 people in Calgary or Edmonton, when you can just play New York, New Jersey, Boston and make more money playing to more people with bigger arenas, and the basis for having a better dollar," said Eric Alper.
He says although tour managers often alternate between venues in Calgary and Edmonton over the years, the music landscape is still recovering after pandemic-related delays.
"Canada will always be left out of the shuffle. Forget about being Calgary versus Edmonton, I think the bigger picture is it's a Canadian thing that I think most artists are going to have to try to deal," he said.
ARENA TALKS CONTINUE
The City of Calgary has hired CAA ICON to act as the consultant in talks with the Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) about plans to replace the Saddledome.
The city has also established an events centre committee for these discussions, the most recent held on March 24.
"A new event centre remains important to Calgary and its growth as a modern city. The new facility will be a year-round community destination attracting people, events, investment and redevelopment/revitalization," the city said in a release.
"Home to the Calgary Flames and other professional sport teams, the new event centre will host global and local art and entertainment events, and be an amenity for Calgarians and visitors to enjoy."
Sonya Sharp, Ward 1 councillor events committee lead, was not available for comment.
Neither was Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
Calgary Economic Development declined to comment.
The CSEC did not respond to requests from CTV News.
