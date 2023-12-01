Vehicle hit by CTrain at Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail tumbles down embankment
Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision between a CTrain and a vehicle at Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail N.E.
Calgary police say the crash happened just before noon on Friday in the westbound lanes of Memorial.
After the vehicle was hit by a CTrain, it rolled down an embankment onto CP rail tracks below.
Police say there were two people in the car.
Firefighters had to help free at least one of them.
Police say one of the victims was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, and the other was taken in stable condition.
The incident has caused the closure of westbound Memorial Drive N.E. at southbound Deerfoot Trail.
Calgary Transit has also posted to social media saying that Blue Line CTrains "are not servicing between City Hall and Franklin LRT Station."
Instead, riders are asked to proceed to the north side of the effected stations to catch a shuttle.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available…
