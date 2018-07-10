Police continue to investigate an incident at a rest stop north of Airdrie that sent a man to hospital with stab wounds on Sunday afternoon and say they have recovered a vehicle that was used to flee the scene.

Police responded to the Dickson Stevenson rest stop on Highway 2, south of Highway 72, at about 5:20 p.m. for an incident that was originally reported as a shooting.

A man sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital from the scene.

The suspect fled the area in a black, Buick Enclave before police arrived and the vehicle was recovered in Edmonton late Sunday evening.

Police say the victim is recovering but they are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect, is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, local police or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.