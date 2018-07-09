Police are searching for an armed suspect after a man was stabbed at a highway rest stop north of Airdrie on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Dickson Stevenson rest stop on Highway 2, just south of Highway 72, at about 5:20 p.m. for what was originally reported as a shooting.

Police from Airdrie and Calgary converged on the area following the incident and say a man was taken from the scene to hospital with stab wounds.

Investigators are looking for a suspect and are searching for a black 2009 Buick Enclave with Alberta licence plate BZB 2297.

Police say the suspect in the case should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if anyone spots the offender or the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect, is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, local police or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.