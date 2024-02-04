CALGARY
Calgary

    • Vehicle rollover on 14th Street as relentless snow turns Calgary streets into slippery mess

    A vehicle rolled over around 14th Street and 11 Ave NW Sunday afternoon. (P{hoto: Radana Williams, CTV News) A vehicle rolled over around 14th Street and 11 Ave NW Sunday afternoon. (P{hoto: Radana Williams, CTV News)
    Share

    A vehicle rolled over on 14th Street Sunday afternoon as a snowstorm turned city streets into a slippery mess.

    The incident took place shortly after noon. The city said to expect delays in the area. There was no word on injuries.

    That was just one incident of many as snow fell relentlessly throughout Sunday morning.

    There were traffic incidents reported on southbound Deerfoot Trail by the Douglasdale exit, on the Highway 1 west of Stoney Trail, and eastbound at 210 Avenue and Macleod Trail SW, where a two-vehicle collision was disrupting traffic.

    The city said in a release that it has a full compliment of snow-clearing crews out responding to the overnight snowfall.

    Up to four more centimetres are expected to fall throughout Sunday in addition to low overnight temperatures, which could have created a lot of new ice underneath the fresh snow.

    The city is plowing and applying materials on the highest volume roads, including Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail and Memorial Drive.

    Walkers and wheeling users are advised to plan ahead, as continued snowfall may create unanticipated challenges. You can also refer to the City of Calgary’s Pathways and Bikeways map to keep updated on which routes are snow cleared.

    Calgary Transit advised riders that the Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be using the southbound track only for both directions of CTrain travel between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Chile forest fires kill 99 as hundreds remain missing

    Wildfires sweeping through central Chile have killed at least 99 people and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday, as President Gabriel Boric warned the country faces a 'tragedy of very great magnitude.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News