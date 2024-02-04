Vehicle rollover on 14th Street as relentless snow turns Calgary streets into slippery mess

A vehicle rolled over on 14th Street Sunday afternoon as a snowstorm turned city streets into a slippery mess.

The incident took place shortly after noon. The city said to expect delays in the area. There was no word on injuries.

ALERT: Traffic incident on SB 14 St at 11 Ave NW. Expect delays in the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 4, 2024

That was just one incident of many as snow fell relentlessly throughout Sunday morning.

There were traffic incidents reported on southbound Deerfoot Trail by the Douglasdale exit, on the Highway 1 west of Stoney Trail, and eastbound at 210 Avenue and Macleod Trail SW, where a two-vehicle collision was disrupting traffic.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident on EB 210 Ave at Macleod Tr SW, blocking the right lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/BScOv52sld — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 4, 2024

The city said in a release that it has a full compliment of snow-clearing crews out responding to the overnight snowfall.

Up to four more centimetres are expected to fall throughout Sunday in addition to low overnight temperatures, which could have created a lot of new ice underneath the fresh snow.

It is currently snowing around Calgary, and we're reminding everyone to take care on your commute. Low temperatures can lead to the to formation of ice. Our plows are out there! For more information on The City's snow response, visit https://t.co/6mJJOpyACi #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/y7H8ACotm8 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 4, 2024

The city is plowing and applying materials on the highest volume roads, including Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail and Memorial Drive.

Walkers and wheeling users are advised to plan ahead, as continued snowfall may create unanticipated challenges. You can also refer to the City of Calgary’s Pathways and Bikeways map to keep updated on which routes are snow cleared.

Calgary Transit advised riders that the Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be using the southbound track only for both directions of CTrain travel between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.