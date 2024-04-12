Vehicles blocking traffic on Highway 1 west of Calgary: RCMP

CALGARY
Calgary

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Vehicles connected to a protest are blocking lanes on Highway 1 west of Calgary, causing delays.

    In a news release just after 5:30 p.m., Cochrane RCMP said four or five vehicles were taking up all lanes of the highway between Jumping Pound Road and Highway 22.

    Police are asking drivers to slow down and use caution in the area until the matter is resolved.

    This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

