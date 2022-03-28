Vermilion Energy buying Leucrotta Exploration for $477 million

Vermilion Energy logo. (Vermilion Energy) Vermilion Energy logo. (Vermilion Energy)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar

Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Ukraine seeking peace 'without delay' in talks, Zelensky says

Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace 'without delay,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of another expected round of talks between the two sides — though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina