Veterans Association Food Bank spreads holiday warmth on bitterly cold day

It might have been frosty outside Saturday, but there were a lot of warm feelings generated by the Veteran's Food Bank of Southern Alberta.

That's because the food bank handed out hundreds of Christmas hampers to veterans in need, spreading a little holiday joy on a day when the wind chill teetered on 30 below zero.

According to the food bank operations manager Charles Redecker, about 50 hampers were delivered outside the city all the way up to the Red Deer-Sylvan Lake area, with just under 200 being distributed in the city.

More are being driven to Lethbridge next week, he added.

"We're very fortunate," Redecker said. "The veterans really come together around this because we're veterans helping veterans. The majority of our staff are volunteers.

"We all served," he added. "We belong to different veteran's groups, whether its regimental associations, squadron associations, and when it comes to doing this Christmas hamper, we sent it out to those groups, we send it out to the public and the response we get is incredible."

Redecker said that demand for hampers is growing.

"The need has expanded tremendously over the years. Our first year, as a whole, we sent out about 400 hampers," he said. "This year, by the time our Christmas hampers are done, we'll have sent out 2,000 hampers."

Redecker said the emotions around the delivery of holiday hampers are pretty powerful.

"The reactions are immeasurable – on both sides," he said. "They're shut in. They don't leave their homes.

"And to have someone come into their homes and bring them a Christmas hamper - a turkey, a gift bag - it means the world to the veterans and the families that receive this help."

To make a donation to the Veterans Association Food Bank, go to their website, drop by the office at Unit 10, 820 28th Street N.E. or call at 403-367-8387.

