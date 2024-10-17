CALGARY
Calgary

Victim in hospital after home invasion in Rundle

Calgary police
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a resident was injured during a break-in on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 5 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Rundlehorn Circle N.E. for a home invasion.

There are no details about the victim's injuries, their gender or age.

Police are investigating, but don't believe there is any risk to the public at this time.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

