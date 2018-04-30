Canadians rallied around the victims and families of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash sending them messages of support and millions of dollars.



However, Ryan Straschnitzki is being victimized again.



A fake twitter account and donation page in his name was discovered Monday.



The poster claimed to be the Broncos defenceman paralyzed in the team's bus crash and even linked to a fake GoFundMe page asking for donations but Straschnitzki's parents were quick to tweet the neither belonged to their son.



The Better Business Bureau says these types of scams happen after almost every tragedy.



"Scammers know that these type of things tug at the heartstrings and people are so eager and willing to give and the scammer s are counting on quick emotional decisions and overlooking the red flags of those potential scams," says Leah Brownridge with the Better Business Bureau.



A legitimate GoFundMe page raised over $15 million dollars for the victims of the crash making it the largest crowdsourcing campaign in Canadian history.



Gofundme has a team that works to ensure fundraising efforts are authentic.



In a statement to CTV News Rachel Hollis with GoFundMe says, "I can confirm that no funds were raised and we removed the campaign. The campaign organizer has also been banned from using the GoFundMe platform for any future campaigns.



We have a dedicated team that works around the clock to monitor campaigns set up to support the families and victims of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, and they are continuing to review all campaigns.



GoFundMe is a site that requires authenticity and transparency and our policy is simple and it’s strictly enforced: it is not permitted to mislead, defraud, or deceive any user on a GoFundMe campaign. When that happens, we take swift action which can include removing the campaign, banning the user, and refunding donors.



If a donor has a question or wants to know more about a campaign before they donate, they can reach out to our team or the campaign organizer directly through the GoFundMe page by clicking the envelope next to the campaign organizer's name."



These pages look very real which experts say makes it harder and harder to spot the scam.



"They look very convincing and realistic to that of the legitimate websites; stolen pictures, even stolen logos of reputable organizations. It's really up to the consumer to make sure they're as educated as possible," says Brownridge.



Experts say if it doesn't look legitimate; it probably isn't.



They say if you're unsure about a gofundme page read the description and ask the person who started it questions like where the money is going and how they're connected to the case.



They also encourage you to report a fraudulent page to the website, complain to the Better Business Bureau and even contact the police.

