Residents in the northwest community of Kincora have identified some of the victims of a fatal fire inside one home in the community on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a house explosion in the neighbourhood of Kincora at about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a home in the 100 block of Kincora Drive N.W. on fire.

Two bodies were found inside the garage and a third patient, a woman, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

"The injured woman was found outside the home," said Shane Paton with Calgary EMS. "We don't have details on her exact injuries at this time."

Friends say Dorsa Dehdari, a woman in her 20s, was killed in the incident. Her father also died as a result of the fire.

Dorsa's younger sister Dorna was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

"She was a very, very kind person," a friend of the family, who wanted their name withheld, told CTV News on Sunday. "Same with Dorna. She was one of the nicest people I've ever met. Nothing but kind words from her."

Neighbours say Dorsa and Dorna's parents were in the middle of splitting up.

"We're pretty devastated; we're in shock. Didn't see this coming," said Sameena Siddiqui, Dorna's friend.

Siddiqui and Fariah Rahad grew up alongside Dorna.

"She was awesome," Siddiqui said. "We used to go to her house for Hallowe'en parties every year. We grew up in junior high together all three years."

Rahad says her friend would confide in her about the problems her family was having.

"I know that the mom and the dad did not have a good relationship in the house for a couple of years. They were always separated. They did file for divorce."

Siddiqui says because of the experience, her friend was always able to help out and relate.

"If one of us got sad or something, she'd always be there and could tell how she got through because of the relationship with her family. That took a toll on her, right? So she would always talk to us about how she coped."

Police said the incident was domestic related but have not released any further information.

Autopsies on the victims are expected to take place on Monday.

The community has planned a vigil to take place at 7 p.m. on Kincora Boulevard, about a block away from the Dehdari home.

Organizers intend to put up ribbons throughout the area as part of the event.