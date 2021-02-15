CALGARY -- A video circulating on social media showing a uniformed Calgary police officer shaking hands with an organizer of the Walk for Freedom rallies has caused quite a mixed reaction online.

The unidentified officer is seen in a video, taken by one of the rally-goers Misty Wind, shaking hands and embracing Walk for Freedom organizer Brad Carrigan.

Police have not confirmed how many people attended the event at CF Chinook Centre on Saturday afternoon but several videos posted online indicate at least a couple hundred.

Cadillac Fairview, the owner-operator of the mall, told CTV News in a statement that it takes guests safety "very seriously," and did not approve the protest.

“At no time did CF Chinook Centre condone or give permission for this action,” said Cadillac Fairview spokesperson Janine Ramparas.

“As with any protest, these are fluid situations, and we do our best to manage them as safely as possible. Calgary Police Services (CPS) were onsite and supported our management team throughout the course of the incident.”

The mall operator says it will conduct a debrief of the events.

Malls and retail shops can only operate at 15 per cent capacity and have continued to stay open in recent months in Alberta.

Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek tweeted early Monday afternoon, saying Calgary police will be releasing a statement later in the day in regards to the officer’s actions.