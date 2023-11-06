Vision for Calgary's West Village development plan released

Plans to redesign Calgary’s West Village were made public Monday, as part of an effort to create a stronger and more active downtown.

The 78-page report lays out plans for the future of the area around the former Greyhound bus terminal, GSL/Wolfe car dealership and stretching just past the Pumphouse Theatre to Crowchild Trail.

The report was prepared on behalf of the Calgary Downtown Association, Stantec’s Urban Places and the Kensington Business Improvement Association.

The report recommends three phases of work with the aim of establishing a strong sense of community and connection to the Bow River; public space destinations connected to trail and travel systems; link public spaces and close gap areas that have no clear use.

The report recommends several major projects, along with what it calls “quick wins" such as temporary dog parks or other public spaces.

Lastly, it recommends a series of other improvements, such as lighting and path connections.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available...