

CTV News Calgary





The City of Calgary is seeking citizens to fill current vacancies on a total of 18 boards, commissions and committees that aid council on decisions regarding important civic issues.

The positions are available to Calgary residents who are at least 18 years of age and, for the most part, are non-paid, volunteer positions although some roles do offer an honorarium.

The list of boards, commissions and committees with vacancies for the fall of 2019 include:

Advisory Committee on Accessibility

Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee

Calgary Airport Authority

Calgary Planning Commission

Calgary Police Commission

Combative Sports Commission

Saddledome Foundation

The deadline for applications is Saturday, September 14, 2019. The successful applicants will be selected at the end of October.

For additional details on the application process as well as a complete list of available positions, visit City of Calgary - Volunteers for Boards, Commissions and Committees