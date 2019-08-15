Volunteers wanted for numerous City of Calgary boards and committees
CTV News Calgary
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:47PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 5:46PM MDT
The City of Calgary is seeking citizens to fill current vacancies on a total of 18 boards, commissions and committees that aid council on decisions regarding important civic issues.
The positions are available to Calgary residents who are at least 18 years of age and, for the most part, are non-paid, volunteer positions although some roles do offer an honorarium.
The list of boards, commissions and committees with vacancies for the fall of 2019 include:
- Advisory Committee on Accessibility
- Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee
- Calgary Airport Authority
- Calgary Planning Commission
- Calgary Police Commission
- Combative Sports Commission
- Saddledome Foundation
The deadline for applications is Saturday, September 14, 2019. The successful applicants will be selected at the end of October.
For additional details on the application process as well as a complete list of available positions, visit City of Calgary - Volunteers for Boards, Commissions and Committees