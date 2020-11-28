CALGARY -- Protesters will gather in several Alberta cities this weekend to protest what organizers call an infringement of Charter rights and freedoms.

The group protests any type of shutdowns and mask-wearing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday admitted a big reason for not locking down the province was due to an infringement of everyday Albertan’s rights and freedoms.

“Since when should governments, start with an impairment of fundamental Charter-protected rights and freedoms rather than engage in such an impairment as a last and final resort,” he said.

At the same time, Mayor Naheed Nenshi condemned such events as “illegal” on Friday because they exceeded the limit of 10 people for outdoor gatherings.

The group’s Facebook page says the Calgary Police Service will be present at the rally outside Calgary city hall and insist it will be peaceful.

It plans to start at city hall at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with rally-goers marching down Stephen Avenue holding signs and making noise.

Walk For Freedom marches are also scheduled for Edmonton, Red Deer and in Canmore on Sunday.