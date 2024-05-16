'Wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome': Alberta couple killed in highway crash remembered

Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.

Teigan Robin, 31, is remembered for her love of animals.

She worked as an addictions counsellor in Lethbridge and loved helping others.

She was killed alongside her boyfriend, 35-year-old David Hewison.

He is remembered for his love of music and was a DJ for the Lethbridge campus radio station and fondly called by the Welsh nickname "Dai".

Close friends say Robin and Hewison were returning to Lethbridge after celebrating Mother's Day with loved ones in Calgary.

"Something that we noticed with both of them was just how open (they were) and wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome, regardless of who you were, where you came from or anything like that," said close friend Andrew Smith.

"She was just so full of life and so full of joy and if you were interested in something, she was there with you," said close friend Gaby Ouellette.

"She was so excited about it. … Even if she wasn't, she was just excited that you were excited."

Robin and Hewison had been dating for six years and friends say they had plans to one day get married.

The crash happened at Highway 519 and Range Road 255 near the MD of Willow Creek, around 10:30 p.m. on May 12.

RCMP say the couple was travelling eastbound in a Honda Civic when they were hit by an eastbound pickup truck and another truck headed westbound.

Emergency crews arrived to find Robin and Hewison dead.

The driver of the westbound pickup truck was taken to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the eastbound pickup truck weren't injured.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.