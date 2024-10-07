CALGARY
    Warm and windy start to the week with highs in the low 20s

    Warm and windy start to the week
    Continuing this trend of unusually warm weather, southern Alberta will start this week with sunshine and daytime highs that are seven to eight degrees warmer than average.

    An upper ridge of high pressure remains parked over much of the western Prairies, providing an area of stability underneath it.

    Westerly winds will increase throughout the day on Monday peaking at around 70 km/h in the southwest corner of the province and at around 40 km/h in Calgary.

    There will be a similar synoptic setup through Tuesday evening.

    Overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday that ridge will flatten out and allow for more cooler air to enter the region.

    Daytime highs are expected to briefly dip below seasonal by the end of the week with a return to warmer weather by the weekend.

