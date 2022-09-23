Warm, but still a sweater-weather weekend for Calgary
AFTERNOON UPDATE: Well, those gusts are really something, aren't they? Calgary has peaked just over 50 km/h; the topmost gust speeds in the province are all near 70 km/h, near Pincher Creek, Peace River, and Grande Prairie.
The five day forecast is helding steady to sun, with a few periods of cloud. The wind from today doesn't line up with the days to come. Enjoy, friends. Happy first weekend of fall.
MORNING EDITION: The adage is an oldie, but a goodie: the shorter the article, the fairer our weather conditions. After a milder day yesterday, Calgary's forecast for the next five days – and beyond – is strictly within a ridge of high pressure, whereupon the most eventful circumstance is the gust conditions today. Wind gusts in the 40 kilometre per hour range are forecast but, since it's from the west, we'll anticipate a return to the 20s.
Afterward, we dip slightly Saturday – that's a by-product of the west wind fading – and fall beneath the ridge of high pressure. The only change here from yesterday's forecast is a temperature increase in a few areas. Enjoy the first full day of fall, and all the days after!
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Friday
- Evening: some cloud, low 8 C
Saturday
- Some cloud
- Daytime high: 18 C
- Evening: clear, low 5 C
Sunday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Evening: clear, low 8 C
Monday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: clear, low 10 C
Tuesday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: clear, low 9 C
Wednesday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 22 C
- Evening: clear, low 8 C
John sent us a few photos from along the Bow River Pathway yesterday – here's my favourite among them.
