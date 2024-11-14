Warm weather delays start of WinSport's ski and snowboard season

While many Calgarians may be enjoying the unseasonably warm fall weather we've been having, it has presented a problem for WinSport.

Officials announced on Thursday that the launch of the 2024 ski and snowboard season at Canada Olympic Park has been delayed until there's colder weather.

The ski and snowboard park was supposed to open on Nov. 22.

Officials say while they can make snow, they need a stretch of cold weather to build up a good base.

"As much as no one in Calgary likes extreme cold, it’s exactly what we need right now to get the season underway," spokesperson Colby Lehman said in a news release. "We’ve barely seen temperatures dip below freezing for any significant length of time."

"Our season relies on 100 per cent man-made snow, which requires sustained temperatures at or below -5°C to effectively cover our terrain."

As warm weather is set to continue for the foreseeable future, no new opening date has been announced, but WinSport says an update will be provided on Nov. 21.