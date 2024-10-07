CALGARY
Calgary

    • Warm weather for October on Tuesday still, and again on the weekend

    We will hold on to the 20s on Tuesday but it will get a little gustier.

    This ridge-of-high-pressure pattern we are in right now will start to flatten out.

    This means it will be gusty at times, this week.

    We will see more clouds creep in on Wednesday.

    And temperatures will drop just below normal for Thursday.

    If you have been enjoying the warm weather in October, don't worry, the toasty 20s will be back for the weekend.

