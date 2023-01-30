Warmer conditions return to Calgary following frigid weekend
From where we ended last week to where we start today, it feels like a completely different forecast. A pal on the hockey team asked me to change the weather (which is somewhat of a common occurrence – I don't mind!) and so I snapped my fingers and said "sure, I’ll get rid of the cold for you."
I think it worked?
Light flurries are still coming down, visibility's a minor issue, and our high today is a single-digit negative, as a west-wind setup aloft pushes us back toward normalcy.
Oh, and for those going "vortex shmortex," this map here is mostly extreme cold warnings.
Environment and Climate Change Canada's map of extreme cold warnings across Canada as of Jan. 30.
Temperatures will remain somewhat composed for a few days, with some stronger west wind expected this evening, relative to today – this will generate an uptrend that pushes us closer to zero.
It won't be entirely roses – we’ll watch for a dip overnight Thursday as a system rolls through (as part of what will likely be a snowfall-warned region cutting east across the Peace River Valley), but westerlies are never far off. Out to the weekend, our forecast is back above zero.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Monday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: -7 C
- Evening: some cloud, uptrend, low -8 C
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: -4 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -14 C
Wednesday
- Partly cloudy, slight chance of PM flurries
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, low -15 C
Thursday
- Sunny breaks, early scattered flurries
- Daytime high: -3 C
- Evening: scattered flurries, low -21 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C
Can’t say I recall seeing Beatrice's name in the inbox before – nice shot!
Viewer Beatrice's photo of a tree in snow.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmer conditions return to Calgary following frigid weekend
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WHO: COVID-19 still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point
The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an 'inflection point' where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.
Federal departments failed to spend $38B on promised programs, services last year
The federal government failed to spend tens of billions of dollars in the last fiscal year on promised programs and services, including new military equipment, affordable housing and support for veterans.
NDP to call for emergency debate in House of Commons over private health care
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will call on the House of Commons to hold an emergency debate on the privatization of health care.
Parliamentarians return to House of Commons facing rocky economic year
Economic matters will be top of mind for parliamentarians as they return to Ottawa to kick off a new year in federal politics.
Suicide bomber kills 28, wounds 150 at mosque in NW Pakistan
A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque within a police compound in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least 28 people and wounding as many as 150 worshippers, most of them policemen, officials said.
23 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 192 parking tickets and 67 Provincial Offences Notices in downtown Ottawa this weekend, as people gathered marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
Once-in-a-lifetime discovery: Indigenous jacket more than a century old turns up in small U.K. town
When 1990s suede fringe jackets started making a comeback last year, a U.K.-based vintage clothing company decided to order four tonnes of suede from a supplier in the United States. Along with that shipment came a once-in-a lifetime discovery.
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
Ukrainian kids find cellphone signal on hill, set up makeshift school
On a bleak, windswept hillside in northeast Ukraine, three young boys recently discovered a cell phone signal, something difficult to find in their region since Russia invaded their country. and they've set up a makeshift school around the signal.
Edmonton
-
Alberta landowners fear repeat of orphan well crisis as renewable energy booms
Across rural Alberta, concerns are growing about the long-term implications of the province's renewable energy boom — the speed and scale of which has been nothing short of stunning.
-
Ukraine needs more weapons, more quickly: Zelenskyy
Ukraine needs new weapons and faster deliveries to confront a 'very tough' situation of constant attacks by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.
-
Community town hall to focus on future of Hwy 16A and Range Road 20 intersection
The future of an intersection west of Edmonton in Parkland County, known by some as the "death trap" for being the scene of multiple crashes, continues to be reviewed by the provincial government.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of animals killed in fire at Surrey exotic animal rescue
A fire at an exotic animal rescue in Surrey killed dozens of animals and displaced many more over the weekend.
-
Orthopaedic surgeries down 25% in B.C. public hospitals as private sector picks up slack
Orthoopaedic surgeons report that they’re doing only three quarters of the surgeries they used to in B.C.'s public hospitals, with an increasing number of taxpayer-funded procedures carried out in private facilities
-
B.C. couple says they were scammed by 'professional' wedding photographer who used stock images as portfolio
A Vancouver couple says they were scammed by a wedding photographer who used stock photos for his portfolio, delivered sub-par snaps of their big day, and then stopped taking their phone calls.
Atlantic
-
'I personally am affected by that': Nova Scotians express outrage over death of Tyre Nichols
Horror, outrage, and pain are just a few words Robert Wright uses to describe his feelings after watching Tyre Nichols pinned and assaulted by officers in Memphis.
-
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
-
Strike action begins at Memorial University of Newfoundland after deadline passes
More than 800 faculty members at Newfoundland's Memorial University are on strike. The Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association confirmed in an email to The Canadian Press that the job action began at midnight NST after the deadline passed to reach an agreement with the school.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic prof's 'Geographies of Surfing' course teaches students on the beach
Chris Darimont is the instructor for a course in UVic's geography field program called "Geographies of Surfing."
-
Downtown road closures planned for Victoria Chinese New Year parade
Road closures are planned for downtown Victoria on Sunday as lion dancers take to the streets to celebrate Chinese New Year.
-
Victoria nurse reprimanded for drinking on the job, encouraging others to do so
A Victoria nurse who drank alcohol at his workplace and encouraged subordinates to do the same has been reprimanded by his professional college.
Toronto
-
Truck rollover, diesel spill blocking highway access to Toronto Pearson Airport
A truck rollover that resulted in a diesel spill is blocking highway accessing to Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
'She told the truth:' Hazel McCallion’s children mourn her death but celebrate her life
Following the death of former long-time Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion on Sunday, two of her children shared what made her special, both as a mayor and a mother.
-
Funeral for former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley to be held today
A funeral is set to take place today in Toronto for former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price family looking to move, sell home
Months after a knee injury put Montreal goaltender Carey Price off the ice for the 2023 season, the Price family says they're preparing to leave the province.
-
Six-year-old dies after incident at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
-
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
Ottawa
-
23 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 192 parking tickets and 67 Provincial Offences Notices in downtown Ottawa this weekend, as people gathered marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
Power outage partially shuts down O-Train service Sunday evening
A section of Ottawa's Confederation Line was out of service for more than 90 minutes Sunday evening due to a power outage. Full service resumed just after 10 p.m.
-
Red flag flying on Rideau Canal Skateway forces festival to cancel event
With the world's largest skating rink still closed, the Ice Dragon Boat Festival scheduled for next weekend has been cancelled.
Kitchener
-
Local group organizes townhall with WRPS Chief to discuss action against hate crimes
Sunday marks the 6th anniversary of a deadly attack at a Quebec City mosque where six men were killed and five others were critically injured.
-
No injuries after fire at Cambridge McDonald’s
The Cambridge Fire Department said there were no injuries after a fire at a Mcdonald’s on Main Street in Cambridge.
-
'Could have been catastrophic': Fire official credits CO detector in helping save two people
The Waterloo Fire Department is crediting a working carbon monoxide (CO) detector for potentially helping to save the lives of two people early Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Inmate who died in custody in Saskatoon had a history of self harm: Court records
An inmate in the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in custody on Saturday.
-
'It was so soft': Wildlife festival excites and educates visitors of all ages
Saskatchewan is home to a wide variety of animals, but the Wildlife Festival brought over 50 unique animals from all over the world to show and share.
-
Saskatoon indoor track meet draws international stars
Over 3,000 athletes ranging in age and skill level participated in Canada’s largest indoor invitational international track and field meet, the Knights of Columbus Indoor Games.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver receives 24 traffic tickets in less than 24 hours
A southern Ontario driver operating a commercial motor vehicle based in Edmonton, Alta. has been charged with 24 Highway Traffic Act offences in a 24-hour period before the vehicle was removed from service in northern Ontario.
-
'24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series '24' and providing the voice for Tess in the video game 'The Last of Us' has died. She was 45.
-
U.S. mom convicted of killing her infant twins
A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment.
Winnipeg
-
Jennifer Jones returns to Canadian women's curling championship in Manitoba colours
Jennifer Jones wins Manitoba's women's curling championship
-
Extreme cold prompts school, bus cancellations in Manitoba
As much of Manitoba experiences extreme wind chill values on Monday, some Manitoba schools and buses are cancelled.
-
Frigid cold and extreme wind chills being felt across much of Manitoba
Manitobans are going to want to bundle up on Monday morning as much of the province is experiencing freezing temperatures.
Regina
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for eastern Sask.
Parts of eastern Saskatchewan including Regina, as well as the far north are under extreme cold warnings on Monday morning.
-
Team Silvernagle will represent Saskatchewan at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Team Robyn Silvernagle from North Battleford, Sask. will make their third appearance as Team Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts next month.
-
City to host public information session with update on Saskatchewan Drive renovation
The city has planned a public information session to provide an update on the Saskatchewan Drive Corridor Project.