Warmer-than-average summer expected for southern Alberta: ECCC

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Summer is just about in full swing with temperatures set to reach over 20 degrees over the next few days, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says things may only get hotter from here.

Long-term forecasts are predicting southern Alberta and the rest of the prairies will have a warmer-than-average summer.

“We certainly do expect a warming. That warming is going to tend to dry out soils, dry out forests as we move into the future,” said Nathan Gillet, a researcher at the Canadian Centre for Climate Modelling and Analysis.

While this summer is expected to be hotter, ECCC is also forecasting it to be drier, which could lead to even more wildfires.

Right now there are 20 active wildfires in Alberta.

“Our colleagues at the Canadian Forest Service are predicting increased wildfire fire risk for the central part of Canada for the later part of the summer,” Gillet said.

Most of the country will also experience higher-than-average temperatures this summer. The only region expected to have average-to-below-average temperatures is coastal B.C.

A hot summer does bode well for some outdoor attractions. More people have been heading to the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge as the weather continues to warm up.

“There's more people coming every single time. The weather turns out great then we have more private events that come here. Weddings, special events, daily programming, so this garden is definitely bumping this time of year,” said Eric Granson, marketing and events manager for the garden.

While more people are making their way to the gardens, the busiest time of year is yet to come.

“July and August is our busiest time of year which is why we also have a much larger attendance at that time as well. Also, an increase in our hours of operation. We're staying until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in July and August as a result,” Granson said.