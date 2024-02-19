Warming trend continues in Calgary; snow for the west side of the Rockies

Above seasonal temperatures will continue in Calgary throughout the work week as high pressure continues to influence the weather in southern Alberta.

The city’s forecasted high for the holiday Monday is 4 C by around 2 p.m. with lots of sunshine and not overly strong winds predominantly from the southeast.

Overnight Calgary will cool off to a low of -6 C with a clear sky.

A different story is playing out for communities on the west side of the Rocky Mountains.

A low pressure system is tracking up from the states and will bring light snow to parts of the East and West Kootenay’s starting later Monday evening and in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Snowfall totals look to be low for the most part, with areas like Cranbrook expecting 2-4 centimeters.

Models suggest the mountain range should inhibit any snow from tracking into the Calgary area, but some areas northwest of the city close to the northern foothills could see some light snow from this system.

Snowfall index for next 24 hours in and around Calgary

A ridge of high pressure re-establishes over Western Canada on Wednesday and will pump more warm air into southern Alberta come Thursday and Friday.

Friday is looking to be the warm spot of the week, with a forecast high of 7 C in Calgary with full sunshine.

