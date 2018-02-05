Two suspects have been arrested and charged as the search continues for a third suspect in connection with a January 30 stabbing in Lethbridge that left the victim with life threatening injuries.

In the evening hours of Tuesday, January 30, emergency crews were called to the London Road Esso/Mac’s store, in the 700 block of 6 Avenue South, following reports of a stabbing. First responders located an injured 35-year-old man.

The stabbing victim was transported by ambulance to Chinook Regional Hospital and then transferred to a Calgary-area hospital in serious condition with life threatening injuries. As of February 5, the injured man remains in hospital in an intensive care unit.

An investigation by members of the Lethbridge Police Service’s violent crimes unit into the suspected targeted stabbing, led to the arrest of two suspects.

Two Cardston residents, 35-year-old Rodney Kelsey Bottle and 23-year-old Jesse Dean Davidson, were apprehended and charged with aggravated and assault. The accused men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, February 6.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Jonathan Travis Holy White Man of Stand Off, Alberta in connection with the stabbing attack. LPS officials have released a photograph of the wanted man.

Anyone with information regarding Holy White Man’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service, 403-328-4444, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.