    • Watchdog wraps investigation into Calgary police over protest camp dismantling

    On May 9, 2024, Calgary police in riot gear were deployed to clear a protest from the University of Calgary campus. (File) On May 9, 2024, Calgary police in riot gear were deployed to clear a protest from the University of Calgary campus. (File)
    Alberta's police watchdog has concluded an investigation into how Calgary police handled a protest camp at the University of Calgary last spring.

    Police were criticized for their response while dismantling pro-Palestinian protests on campus in May.

    Alberta's safety minister asked the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to look into it.

    ASIRT investigators found allegations of "serious" injuries cannot be verified.

    Chief Mark Neufeld says complaints related to the incident now fall to the Calgary Police Service's professional standards section.

    Police say eight complaints have been received.

    "We remain committed to facilitating lawful, peaceful and safe demonstrations while striving to minimize impact to the community," police said in a release. 

