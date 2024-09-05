CALGARY
Calgary

    • Water usage in Calgary drops, but system still strained

    Residents and businesses in the city of Calgary used less water on Wednesday, but usage was right at the limit of what the system can handle. Residents and businesses in the city of Calgary used less water on Wednesday, but usage was right at the limit of what the system can handle.
    Share

    Calgarians might be getting the picture when it comes to water conservation as usage dropped a bit on Wednesday.

    According to the city's potable water demand dashboard, 500 million litres of water were used by residents and businesses.

    That's down six million litres from the day before, but right at the point where the city says the water system has been pushed to the limit.

    On Tuesday, the City of Calgary said it can sustain 485 million litres of daily water use while still maintaining its pumps and other infrastructure.

    Up to 500 million litres can still be provided, but officials said it comes at the cost of straining equipment and causing difficulties in filling underground water tanks.

    Starting Thursday, a section of 16 Avenue N.W. will be closed for water main repair work.

    The road will close from 46 Street N.W. to the Bowness Road interchange.

    Traffic will be detoured onto Bowness Road for the duration of the closure.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Singh swings for the fences, but why now?

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pulled out of a supply and confidence deal with Justin Trudeau. But why now? Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair highlights some possible reasons in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News