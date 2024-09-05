Water usage in Calgary drops, but system still strained

Calgarians might be getting the picture when it comes to water conservation as usage dropped a bit on Wednesday.

According to the city's potable water demand dashboard, 500 million litres of water were used by residents and businesses.

That's down six million litres from the day before, but right at the point where the city says the water system has been pushed to the limit.

On Tuesday, the City of Calgary said it can sustain 485 million litres of daily water use while still maintaining its pumps and other infrastructure.

Up to 500 million litres can still be provided, but officials said it comes at the cost of straining equipment and causing difficulties in filling underground water tanks.

Starting Thursday, a section of 16 Avenue N.W. will be closed for water main repair work.

The road will close from 46 Street N.W. to the Bowness Road interchange.

Traffic will be detoured onto Bowness Road for the duration of the closure.