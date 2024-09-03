Water use spikes in Calgary on Labour Day

As repair work continues on Calgary's feeder line, water use spiked in the city on Labour Day, according to new data posted online.

On Monday, Calgary residents and businesses used 505 million litres of water, up from 473 million.

It's unwelcome news, especially because the target daily water usage set by the City of Calgary is 450 million litres.

During a media availability on Monday, Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's director of infrastructure services, said there have been 576 reports of water misuse, up from 398.

Many of the calls bylaw officers have investigated are because of automatic sprinkler systems.

"Bylaw officers are continuing to work through the weekend to follow up on these complaints and issue tickets wherever required."

Crews are working 24 hours a day to repair the feeder line and, on Monday, they were pouring concrete around the first pipe segment to be repaired.

"Construction activities are underway on all 12 pipe repair segments. This means we have now excavated more than 50 per cent of the pipe segments that need to be repaired," Thompson said.

So far, traffic has been allowed to move along 16 Avenue while work's been ongoing, but the city says that will change this week.

16 Avenue N.W. will be closed from 46 Street N.W. to the Bowness Road interchange on Sept. 5 with traffic being detoured onto Bowness Road.

Construction on the feeder line is on schedule to be completed by Sept. 23.

The city will provide an update on the repairs Tuesday at 2 p.m. MT.