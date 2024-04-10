Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park named the best place for stargazing
A Canadian national park is the best place in the world for stargazing, says a new report.
Travel agency Inghams released the report on Tuesday, finding that Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park was the top spot among 122 locations around the world.
Using global search data, Google reviews and AllTrails scores, the park was the only Canadian location in the top 15 sites of the list.
"With its snow-capped mountains, glaciers and stunning rugged rock formations, Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park is a beautiful place to explore during daylight hours, as well as when the sun goes down," Inghams wrote in a news release.
Waterton was granted dark sky status in 2017 due to its efforts to protect and conserve its dark skies.
That was due to Parks Canada's promotion of responsible night-time lighting, which also improves the environment for nocturnal wildlife.
"Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park tops the index of Best Starry Night Experiences with an impressive 4.9 stars on Google Business, and an AllTrails score of 4.8," officials said.
"Coupled with the fact that it remains fairly unknown in terms of Google search volumes, this dark sky park offers a peaceful and unforgettable stargazing adventure."
Parks Canada says it's "thrilled" that Waterton received the recognition.
"This accolade is a testament to the pristine skies and unspoiled natural beauty of the area, which Parks Canada is committed to protecting," officials said in statement.
"The park's unique geographical features create an unparalleled backdrop for astronomical observation, allowing both amateur stargazers and seasoned astronomers to explore the wonders of the universe."
There are 13 other dark sky preserves in the Parks Canada system and officials say each one offers "unique celestial spectacles and pristine night skies."
Further details on Parks Canada's other dark sky preserves can be found online.
Inghams' Top 20 World Parks for the Best Starry Night Experience
- Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, Canada;
- Yeongyang Firefly Eco Park, South Korea;
- Ainos National Park, Greece;
- Mayland Earth to Sky Park & Bare Dark Sky Observatory, USA;
- UbarU Camp and Retreat Center, USA;
- Pickett CCC Memorial State Park & Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area, USA;
- Hehuan Mountain, Taiwan;
- De Borschplaat, Netherlands;
- Elan Valley Estate, Wales;
- Naturpark Attersee-Traunsee, Austria;
- OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory, Northern Ireland;
- North Fork Park, USA;
- Flagstaff Area National Monuments, USA;
- Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute, USA; and
- Oxford Forest Conservation Area, New Zealand.
