EDMONTON -- Credit relief, help with mortgages as well as personal and business loans from an Alberta banking institution are on the way for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATB Financial says it has set up a number of programs that will help provide critical financial supports so residents can focus on their families and staying healthy.

"We are in uncharted territory as our focus shifts to stopping the spread of Covid-19 for the good of our families, friends, neighbours and the rest of the world," said Curtis Stange, president and CEO of ATB Financial in a release.

As well as providing financial means, ATB says it is helping to fight the spread of infection by:

Limiting operating hours at branches

Temporarily closing certain locations

Eliminating all unnecessary travel

Providing opportunities for employees to work from home

"We are here for Albertans, through good times and bad, just as we have been for nearly 82 years," Stange continued. "This is a time to band together, support and take care of one another. We are resilient and we will get through this together."

To apply for a payment deferral, customers can contact our ATB's customer care centre at 1-800-332-8383. More information can also be found on the bank's website.