'We literally ran out of money': Calgary Legion forced to close pub, sell building
It was supposed to be a model for Legions across Canada but, six years after it opened, the Royal Canadian Legion No. 264, known locally as the Kensington Legion, has closed its public restaurant and bar and sold its building, becoming a tenant in the property it once owned.
“It's sad from a couple of points of view,” said Alan Pentney, treasurer of the branch. “We could not generate the revenues we had expected. We wanted to put them back into the community. We had projected possibly a $250,000 in profits if everything had gone well, which would have gone back into the community.
“It’s also sad because we has such an excellent space that we were able to provide service to people.”
Legion No. 264 moved into its digs at 1918 Kensington Road as part of a land swap with Truman Development Corporation in 2017. The deal saw Truman build a four-storey office complex, with a street level pub, and exchange it for the Legion’s large property next door.
Under the new model, the Legion expected three revenue streams: memberships, office space leases and the 1918 Tap and Table Pub.
“The 1918 Tap and Table was very successful. For the first two years, you needed reservations to get in here,” said Pentney, “and then of course, COVID came along, but it still remained very popular.”
While the Tap and Table was profitable, it did not make enough to offset losses in the other revenue streams.
The Kensington Legion was hit hard by Calgary’s rising office vacancies.
“The leasing situation in all of downtown Calgary suffered drastically,” said Pentney. “So it was virtually impossible for us to lease space, especially since we didn't have the revenues to create the improvements to attract people into the space.”
Membership sales also fell. The Kensington Legion once claimed to be Canada’s largest, with over 4.500 members. In 2017, when it moved buildings, that was down to 1,400. Currently there are only 400 members on its roll.
“We have lost roughly 1,000 members over the past three years. combination of COVID and the fact our lounge was shut down and other legions were open,” said Pentney, “so people moved their memberships either didn't take up memberships or moved.”
Pentney said city property taxes were the Legion’s largest expense and the one that eventually forced the sale.
“We literally ran out of money. And so we had to offer the building up for sale,” said Pentney.
The Legion asked council for a break on its property taxes but was turned down. The area councillor told CTV News that council tried to work with the Legion, but eventually had to make a decision that was fair for everyone.
“The critical question for us, of course, is, whatever we do, how does that preserve equity across all other businesses that went through difficult times during COVID?” said Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong.
“In other words, a tax relief of some sort, that would have introduced inequity, and the potential for others coming forward (to ask for the same break).”
Last week, the Legion completed the sale of its building to Ronmor Holdings Limited for $7.5 million. As a part of the deal, the Legion will lease the second floor of the building for the next 50 years.
Legion members are meeting Monday night to discuss what to do with the money from the sale. They are also looking for ways to bring back some of those members who left and attract new ones to the Legion.
Despite the financial difficulties the Kensington Legion faced, Pentney still believes the model is a good one for Legions in the future.
“At the end of the day, we're coming out ahead anyway, in that we have space – we have a lease for 50 years at a very reasonable terms and a home,” said Pentney.
“So, I still think it's valuable option for Legions to look at – getting rid of old buildings that are getting run down and moving into newer spaces and, perhaps down the road, Legions will need to amalgamate and join each other.”
Pentney says a new pub is expected to open in the spring inside the space previously home to the 1918 Tap and Table. In the meantime, the Legion’s members-only space will be open to the public until the new restaurant and bar is running.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
In the search for unmarked graves at residential school sites, what do radar 'anomalies' mean?
More than 2,000 'anomalies' were found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, but excavations or core samples will be needed to determine if they are unmarked graves.
'We’re close to a deal': Moe on a federal health deal with the provinces
Saskatchewan’s premier says he believes a provincial-federal health-care deal is close.
Trudeau says Ottawa looking at bail reform after letter from premiers demands action
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking 'carefully' and 'quickly' at a letter from Canada's premiers calling for reforms to the country's bail system.
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
Trudeau watching as Ford plans to expand private delivery of public health care, Singh calls for conditions
As Ontario moves to allow private clinics to perform more surgeries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he'll be watching to ensure the principles of Canada's universal public system are respected. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for Trudeau to make provinces protecting the public system a condition of any future increase to the federal health transfer.
Edmonton
-
Smith says no COVID-19 pardons because Canadian system doesn't work like the U.S.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is no longer pursuing amnesty for COVID-19 health-rule violators because Canada doesn't work that way.
-
RCMP ask for help to find 3 teens missing from Red Deer
Mounties in central Alberta issued a missing persons alert Monday afternoon for three girls who were reported missing on Sunday.
-
Closing arguments made in trial of Edmonton man who killed girl with scissors
Final arguments are now complete in the case of a man who admitted to killing a seven-year-old Edmonton girl, but denies he is criminally responsible.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man devastated after irreplaceable keepsakes from late wife stolen during break-in
When A Vancouver woman was dying from cancer, she knew she would never grow old with her husband or watch her daughters grow up – so she made sure to leave them handwritten notes and other gifts. Now, those priceless mementos have been stolen.
-
Surprise motion to backtrack on Stanley Park bike lane removal coming soon, says park board commissioner
The Vancouver Park Board is poised to backtrack on the removal of the Stanley Park Drive bike lane, according to the board's sole Green Party member.
-
Tesla Model 3 crashes into gate at B.C. ferry terminal
Police are investigating after a Tesla Model 3 crashed into a closed ferry gate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Rain and freezing rain linger into Tuesday for parts of Maritimes
Further periods of rain and freezing rain are expected for parts of the Maritimes Monday into Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia opposition wants more accountability on 'frightening' ER problems
Nova Scotia's opposition parties pushed Monday for more public accountability from the government over the province's struggling hospital emergency departments.
-
Alleged leader of N.S. jail beating involved in blood-soaked prison attack in 2004
The alleged ringleader of a Nova Scotia jail beating in 2019 took part in a bloody stabbing attack on inmates at a Quebec prison 15 years prior, a witness testified Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.
Vancouver Island
-
OPCC orders review of Victoria police special constable over 'inappropriate' videos
British Columbia's police complaint commissioner has ordered a review of a disciplinary proceeding against a Victoria police officer who allegedly recorded "inappropriate" videos and showed them to coworkers.
-
Massive container ship docked in Victoria to be replaced by another cargo ship in need of repairs
A large cargo ship that has been docked at Victoria's Ogden Point since the beginning of the year will soon be departing, only to be replaced by another cargo ship that's in need of repairs.
-
University of Victoria auditorium receives $75K from Ottawa for online performance streaming
The Farquhar Auditorium at the University of Victoria has received $75,000 from the federal government to improve streaming services for its performances.
Toronto
-
Ontario senior loses more than $40,000 in antivirus phishing scam
An 87-year-old Ontario senior wishes he never opened an email that looked like it came from Norton Antivirus, as it ended up costing him more than $40,000.
-
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
-
Ontario Public Service Employees' Union files lawsuit alleging financial improprieties against 3 former execs
The Ontario Public Service Employees' Union has filed a lawsuit against three former executives, alleging financial improprieties.
Montreal
-
Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.
-
Nurses stage sit-in at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital; public urged to avoid going to the ER
Several nurses at Montreal's Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital staged a sit-in Monday night and are threatening to quit, forcing the hospital to urge residents to avoid going to the emergency room overnight.
-
Video of dramatic police chase on Montreal highway goes viral
A video of a wild police chase in Montreal is going viral on social media showing officers run after three suspects on foot on a busy highway.
Ottawa
-
Everything we know about Ontario’s plan to reduce surgery backlog
here's what you need to know about Ontario Premier Doug Ford's three-step plan to reduce surgery wait times.
-
Body found after car fire doused in Admaston-Bromley Township
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a death in Admaston-Bromley Township after a body was found in the remains of a burnt vehicle.
-
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB trustees give green light to motion exploring free GRT passes for students
Trustees with Waterloo region’s public school board are moving forward with exploring options to provide free bus passes to students.
-
Waterloo region one of three areas to see cataract surgeries performed by private clinics under new provincial plan
The provincial government is rolling out a plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities in a bid to reduce the backlog of surgeries across the province.
-
Waterloo-Wellington under freezing rain warning
Freezing rain is expected to make for a slippery commute in parts of western Ontario Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
How a family's precious heirlooms were returned by a Sask. woman 9 years after they were lost in a move
Emily Robertson never thought she'd see her wedding photos again.
-
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
-
Saskatoon man suffering life-threatening injuries from stabbing: police
A 23-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into school bus
The driver involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 64 in the Alban area Monday morning is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a school bus, police say.
-
North Bay man killed in snow machine collision Sunday
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal snow machine crash that took place early Sunday evening.
-
Brazilian couple travelling the globe with their dog arrive in North Bay area
A couple from Brazil who have driven across much of the Americas with their dog have arrived in northern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
'We have significant concerns': Lawyers of Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault question integrity of police investigation
The lawyers of a Manitoba doctor facing 22 counts of sexual assault say they have 'significant concerns' with the integrity of the police investigation after discovering a year of notes from the lead investigator are missing.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
City committee calls for debris left behind from fire to be cleaned up
People who live near a mound of debris that was left behind after a vacant apartment fire last year don’t want to live with it anymore.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe critical after Trudeau leaves him off invite list
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Saskatoon Monday during a stop on what he describes as an "A to Z" tour of Canada's battery supply chain, but Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he wasn't invited.
-
In the search for unmarked graves at residential school sites, what do radar 'anomalies' mean?
More than 2,000 'anomalies' were found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, but excavations or core samples will be needed to determine if they are unmarked graves.
-
Multiple crashes, shovel assault leads to charges for Manitoba man: RCMP
A Manitoba man was arrested by Estevan RCMP after a string of collisions, assaults and attempted robberies.