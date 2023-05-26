'We're in crisis mode': Calgary Humane Society hopeful for adoptions as animal shelter hits full capacity

With the Calgary Humane Society at full capacity, the organization says its resources are beginning to stretch thin and staff members are feeling the effects as well. With the Calgary Humane Society at full capacity, the organization says its resources are beginning to stretch thin and staff members are feeling the effects as well.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina