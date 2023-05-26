'We're in crisis mode': Calgary Humane Society hopeful for adoptions as animal shelter hits full capacity
The Calgary Humane Society no longer has the capacity to take in more dogs or cats.
As of Friday, the shelter is caring for 86 dogs and has another 265 waitlisted.
There are also 56 cats being cared for.
Anna-Lee Fitzsimmons, director of community engagement, says the ability of her team to take in more animals is limited, with every single kennel full.
"We're in crisis mode right now, so we're just really looking for people to consider adopting, consider being a foster parent, come down, have a look at the animals and learn how you can help," she said.
"We try not to keep an animal in a kennel longer than they need to (be) and of course get them into a home environment just as quickly as we possibly can."
With the Calgary Humane Society at full capacity, the organization says its resources are beginning to stretch thin and staff members are feeling the effects as well.
Fitzsimmons adds that it's particularly unusual to see a lack of adoptions for puppies. There are currently 15 puppies around the age of eight weeks old available.
Rising inflation and adjustments to the cost of living following the pandemic are of top concern, but Calgary Humane is offering more cost-effective options.
"We have a very robust adoption package and post-adoption support program, so when you adopt with us, not only do you get that post-adoption support, but you also go home with a six-week trial of pet insurance,” said Fitzsimmons.
"Our sleepover program is also a good option. You bring the dog or cat home for two or three nights, there’s no commitment and you can just return the animal at no cost.”
HIGH COSTS AND STAFF BURNOUT
"We really do see an increase in costs both from a human and supply standpoint," said Lisa Olund, associate director of health services.
"Increased costs for food, just our basic supplies, it does impact our bottom line, but our staff are running around every minute they get into the building until they get to go home. So we see increased overtime costs and staff getting tired and burnt out."
Olund notes some staff members can also be affected emotionally when they see an animal that hasn’t been adopted for some time.
ATARI FINDS A HOME AFTER 286 DAYS
A "patient paw" sticker over the kennel of a certain animal indicates they haven’t been adopted for 30 days or more.
In some cases, animals wait much longer to be adopted.
Atari is a dog that waited 286 days and was returned by three hopeful adopters during that time, but they finally found their forever home last week.
"On days like today, when the shelter is full and we start to lose hope, we see kindness, love and commitment from our community," the Calgary Humane Society wrote in a social media post.
"We couldn’t help animals like Atari if it wasn’t for you."
