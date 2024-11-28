We still have some cold to bear but hang in there. Next week will be warmer

It will be cold again on Friday!

The freezing fog and odd pockets of snowflakes should stick around until Friday morning.

This weather reduces visibility and makes the roads a little slick in some spots.

Also, check out the wind chill for Friday:

All of the weather models agree it will be much warmer next week, but none agree on how warm.

Here is the most likely scenario, with Tuesday being the warmest day of the next 10 days: