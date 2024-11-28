CALGARY
Calgary

    • We still have some cold to bear but hang in there. Next week will be warmer

    Share

    It will be cold again on Friday!

    The freezing fog and odd pockets of snowflakes should stick around until Friday morning.

    This weather reduces visibility and makes the roads a little slick in some spots.

    Also, check out the wind chill for Friday:

    All of the weather models agree it will be much warmer next week, but none agree on how warm.

    Here is the most likely scenario, with Tuesday being the warmest day of the next 10 days:

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News