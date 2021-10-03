'We've been through a lot': Calgary Counselling Centre offers free mental health wellness tool

CALGARY -

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a challenge for many people and that's why a Calgary organization is giving everyone the chance to get the help they need.

The Calgary Counselling Centre (CCC) is offering a questionnaire for a week, running in conjunction with its National Depression Screening Day initiative.

The online self-assessment can be accessed by anyone around the world from Oct. 4 to 10 and is focused on depression, which is the leading cause of suffering and disability, says the centre.

"Amid the ongoing pandemic and fourth wave, many people are struggling," said Dr. Robbie Babins-Wagner, CCC CEO, in a release.

"The three-minute depression screening at www.AreYouFeelingOK.com is a simple first step to check in with your mental health and get help if you need."

Officials say more than 10,000 people access the questionnaire last year.

However, that's not the only tool that the CCC is offering this week.

Organizers say there are a number of virtual events, including a panel with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce and an event with the Business Council of Alberta.

Viewers will also be able to hear from past CCC clients as well as meet former NHL goalie and current sportscaster Kelly Hrudey at the Calgary Public Library.

"We’ve been through a lot over the last 19 months. The pandemic has been so challenging for so many," said Babins-Wagner. "It's so important we take the time to check in on our mental health. A small step can make a world of difference. I urge everyone to take one simple step at www.AreYouFeelingOk.com."

Further information can be found on the CCC's website.