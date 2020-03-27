CALGARY -- It’s been just over two weeks since the National Hockey League made the decision to suspend play due to COVID-19.

It hasn’t been easy for players who are used to having a routine. They're told when to train and when to practice.

Flames captain Mark Giordano says he’s doing whatever he has to do to stay in shape, including weight training and old-fashioned pushups.

"We want to be on the ice, so that part sucks. Right now, we can’t get our skates and get on the ice," he said via a video conference call.

"So, trying to find a lot of different ways to stay active. It’s hard to motivate yourself some days but you try to do it as early as possible and get it over with."

Giordano isn’t sure what is going to happen when the NHL returns. But the longer this goes on, the more likely it is that the league goes straight to the playoffs. He adds he’s heard of a few scenarios.

"The best one that I’ve heard. You can’t eliminate teams who are out on points percentage or anything like that. I think you go 12-on-12 and more teams get in this year. Maybe a couple of byes at the top and play it out."

He knows the league won’t come back until everything is safe and that’s definitely the right thing to do.

Hopefully, it’s this year and, if it is, he says fans should get ready to buckle up.

"If we can ever get back to playing, I think this is going to be one of the best playoffs ever. Every team is going to have all their guys healthy and ready to go. You’re truly going to be playing the best version of every team I think."

Giordano says one of the toughest things is not being around his teammates, but they’re staying in touch via Facetime. He adds at least that way, they’re able to stay connected.