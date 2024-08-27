‘We will run out of water’: High water consumption in Calgary prompts warning

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents need to conserve more water amid repairs to the Bearspaw feeder main or the city will run out.

Officials have turned off the flow of water from the Bearspaw south feeder main in preparation for work to fix so-called "hot spots" – segments of pipe that need urgent repairs.

In total, 21 segments will be fixed.

The need for the repairs saw Calgary return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions on Monday, which means outdoor watering of any type is prohibited and reduced indoor water use is encouraged.

Speaking at a Tuesday news conference, Michael Thompson, general manager of infrastructure services, said though the target for water use in Calgary is a maximum of 450 million litres per day, 530 million litres were consumed the day prior.

"We are in a serious situation here as a community," Gondek said.

"Let me be very clear: if we do not stick to water reductions, we will run out of water. That is a fact."

She said if Calgarians wish to keep water flowing from their taps, they have to think back to June when the restrictions were first put in place.

"We did so much to reduce our indoor water use," she said. "We also took outdoor water restrictions very seriously, and we reduced any type of usage that we were doing outdoors.

"We were able to cut our water consumption by 25 per cent back then, and I am very confident that we can use those same habits to do the same now.”

Gondek said Calgary will be in dire straits if there isn't a change.

The draining of the Bearspaw south feeder main will take 24 to 48 hours to complete, and the next step will be excavation to expose the pipe.

Construction and water restrictions are set to continue until Sept. 23.

Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions

The following is not allowed: