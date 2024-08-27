CALGARY
Calgary

    • ‘We will run out of water’: High water consumption in Calgary prompts warning

    Share

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents need to conserve more water amid repairs to the Bearspaw feeder main or the city will run out.

    Officials have turned off the flow of water from the Bearspaw south feeder main in preparation for work to fix so-called "hot spots" – segments of pipe that need urgent repairs.

    In total, 21 segments will be fixed.

    The need for the repairs saw Calgary return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions on Monday, which means outdoor watering of any type is prohibited and reduced indoor water use is encouraged.

    Speaking at a Tuesday news conference, Michael Thompson, general manager of infrastructure services, said though the target for water use in Calgary is a maximum of 450 million litres per day, 530 million litres were consumed the day prior.   

    "We are in a serious situation here as a community," Gondek said.

    "Let me be very clear: if we do not stick to water reductions, we will run out of water. That is a fact."

    She said if Calgarians wish to keep water flowing from their taps, they have to think back to June when the restrictions were first put in place.

    "We did so much to reduce our indoor water use," she said. "We also took outdoor water restrictions very seriously, and we reduced any type of usage that we were doing outdoors.

    "We were able to cut our water consumption by 25 per cent back then, and I am very confident that we can use those same habits to do the same now.”

    Gondek said Calgary will be in dire straits if there isn't a change. 

    The draining of the Bearspaw south feeder main will take 24 to 48 hours to complete, and the next step will be excavation to expose the pipe.

    Construction and water restrictions are set to continue until Sept. 23.

    Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions

    The following is not allowed:

    • Using outdoor sprinklers;
    • Using hoses with spray nozzles;
    • Hand watering, unless it is with non-potable water or rain water;
    • Watering new or established lawns, gardens, flowers, trees, shrubs, sod or grass seed with city water;
    • Washing outdoor cars, windows, exterior building surfaces, sidewalks, driveways or walkways;
    • Filling of outdoor pools, hot tubs or wading pools with city water;
    • Filling of fountains and other decorative features;
    • Water use for construction purposes including grading, compactions and dust control; and
    • Pesticide or fertilizer application that requires the use of city water.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News