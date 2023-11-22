CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wednesday’s daytime high will be 15 C colder than Tuesday, with snow possible

    Calgary weather Nov. 22, 2023 - 1

    Five Alberta towns and hamlets set new maximum temperature records on Tuesday, including Drumheller, High River, Nordegg Rocky Mountain House and Sundre.

    Calgary did not make that list, but still had a very warm day with a peak temperature near 16 C.

    Wednesday will include a return to seasonal conditions as well as precipitation.

    An incoming blast of saturated Arctic air translates to snow becoming a part of the mid-week weather story.

    A convective element to this incoming system from the north may produce a large variety of snowfall totals across the province with the highest accumulations (up to 10 centimetres) expected in central Alberta and along the foothills.

    Areas that receive lower snowfall amounts will likely see that snow melt on contact (on most surfaces) after such high temperatures over the past few days. Areas with higher snowfall rates should anticipate lingering accumulations.

    Wednesday also brings a change to this recent trend of unusually warm temperatures.

    Zonal flow through the upper patterns will level daytime highs around the freezing mark in Calgary – which is typical for this time of the year. Overnight temperatures will remain above seasonal for at least the next week.

    Calgary's 5-day weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

