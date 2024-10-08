CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wednesday should be mainly cloudy with some sun

    Expect a quiet day for Calgary on Wednesday.

    It will be mainly cloudy skies with some sunny periods.

    The wind should be fairly calm but there is a small chance of a late-day sprinkle around the supper hours.

    We will cool down to just below normal temperatures for Thursday and Friday but the warmth will kick back in on the weekend and early next week.

