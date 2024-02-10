Weegar racks up first career hat trick as Flames topple Islanders 5-2

MacKenzie Weegar scored three goals, leading the Calgary Flames past the New York Islanders 5-2 Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Jakob Markstrom shut the door for the first two periods, allowing the Flames to jump to a 3-0 lead on a pair of Weegar goals and one by Jonathan Huberdeau.

There to bury it 💪 pic.twitter.com/LYexVu8ttP — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 10, 2024

After Brock Nelson cut the lead to 3-1, Islander coach pulled goaltender Semyon Varlamov with four minutes to go, while the Islanders were on a power play thanks to a too-many-men penalty to the Flames.

The move backfired however, as Blake Coleman scored to increase the lead to 4-1.

After Jean-Gabriel Pageau cut the lead to 4-2, Weegar sealed it with his third goal of the game, with under a minute to play.

It was Weegar’s first career hat trick.

The Islanders outshot the Flames 34-22.

The victory was the Flames' fourth in a row.

Next up is a Monday night game at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers.