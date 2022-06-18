Welcoming new Canadians to Calgary with a Pop-up Stampede

Officials with the Calgary Stampede stopped by a few homes throughout the city on Saturday as part of the organization's Pop-up Neighbours program.

The initiative is a way to welcome new Canadians to Calgary while also introducing them to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Members of the group donned their cowboy hats and chatted with the new families, even bringing horses along as they worked to spread the Stampede spirit.

They were joined by Stampede Princess Jenna Peters and First Nations Princess Sikapinakii Low Horn.