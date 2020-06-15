CALGARY -- Calgary-based WestJet has announced its plan to more than double the number of flights it will offer in July compared to June.

Between July 5 and Aug. 4, 2020, the airline will service 39 Canadian destinations, five U.S. locations (Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, LaGuardia, and Orlando) and a single airport in Mexico (Cancun).

"Today's schedule reflects our commitment to orderly and safe travel while providing steps to allow Canadians to get out, explore, and take part in critical economic activities like staying in hotels, eating out, visiting tourist attractions or simply just travelling to see friends and family," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet's chief commercial officer, in a statement released Monday. "Governments and Canadians from coast-to-coast are working together to lessen the impact of this pandemic and we are grateful that these efforts have put us in a position to add more options for travel this July."

According to WestJet officials, the airline will be offering approximately 102 per cent more flights in July 2020 than in June 2020 but the number of flights will be significantly smaller than July 2019 — a decrease of approximately 76 per cent.

WestJet says it will remain flexible with its booking, change and cancellation policies and has enhanced its safety protocols to reduce the potential risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, health vigilance must be balanced with the gradual reopening of our economy," said von zur Muehlen. "WestJet has done our part and spent millions of dollars to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and our people. We're ready to get Canadians flying."

The airline had suspended its international operations on March 22 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.