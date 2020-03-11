CALGARY -- Calgary-based WestJet is taking measures to protect the airline as the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus continues to drive down travel demand. Officials say it could result in layoffs.

In an internal email to employees from WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims, the airline will be looking at suspending select flights and routes in the coming months.

Sims writes that concerns about decreased travel, especially abroad with the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 jets, could result in a drop of more than 12 percent of the airline’s overall capacity.

"In light of the situation it is imperative that all aspects of our spending and cost a review in the line with anticipated capacity cuts," said Sims in the memo. "This includes the freezing of discretionary spending (other than essential safety and regulatory cost), an immediate demand of all suppliers to review the pricing and request to all of you to evaluate any non-essential business travel."

Acccording to the document, the airline is suspending all hiring immediately and, as a last resort, will consider layoffs.

"This is our very last and clearly the least preferred option, but one we must be ready to take in the long-term interest of our business."

U.S carriers Delta and American Airlines have made similar moves and Air Canada has also suspended all flights to Italy.

WestJet is scheduled to begin service to Rome on May 2nd but the company says they are monitoring the situation to determine if that changes.

The company announced this week it is also waiving cancellation fees for passengers who booked flights before March 31 and will enhance sanitizing procedures on all of its planes to ensure passenger safety.