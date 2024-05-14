CALGARY
Calgary

    • WestJet introduces year-round service from Calgary to Tokyo

    WestJet passenger jets parked at departure gates at the Calgary International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh WestJet passenger jets parked at departure gates at the Calgary International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Calgarians can now fly to the land of the rising sun any time of the year after WestJet introduced year-round service to the destination.

    The airline said Monday the new service builds on its current schedule between Calgary International Airport and Tokyo Narita International Airport, which only operated during the summer.

    Beginning on Oct. 27, flights between the two cities will take place three times a week.

    "The service enhancement is a strategic milestone for the airline, bringing more visitors to Alberta and strengthening global tourism opportunities, while preserving Calgary's position as the most connected mid-sized city in North America," WestJet wrote in a news release.

    Improved service to Europe, Mexico

    In addition, the airline will be boosting the number of flights to London and Paris for the winter schedule.

    WestJet said both European cities will be serviced with daily flights from Calgary, "to meet the unprecedented demand for business and leisure travel."

    The airline said it's also adding flights for sun-seeking Calgarians in October.

    Beginning Oct. 28, flights between Calgary and Cancun will be doubled to twice daily and service to Puerto Vallarta will be daily starting Nov. 11.

    It will also be offering three flights a week from Calgary to Honolulu starting Nov. 16.

